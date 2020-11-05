SC rejects Kerala Bishop's review plea against dismissal of discharge in nun rape case

The Supreme Court rejected a plea by Jalandhar's former Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal to reconsider an order dismissing his plea for discharge in the 2018 nun rape case.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian dismissed his review petition as well as an application for an oral hearing.

Notably, according to the Supreme Court Rules, the review petition is considered by judges on the basis of documents in their chamber without the presence of counsel.

In its November 3 order, the bench said, "We do not find any error in the order impugned, much less an apparent error on the face of the record, so as to call for its review.

The review petition is, accordingly, dismissed."

Mulakkal has asked the court to relook the order passed on August 5.

The court had then said there is no merit in his petition.

"You don't have a case," the court had then told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mulakkal.

In his plea, he alleged he has been framed in the case out of feeling of revenge on objecting to financial dealings of the victim.

The Kerala government as well as the victim had also filed a plea opposing his petition.

Among other grounds, Mulakkal contended there were discrepancies in the nun's version, warranting his discharge in the case. He challenged the Kerala High Court's order of July 7 rejecting his plea for discharge.

He was arrested in September, 2018 in the case on a complaint made by the nun in the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation, alleging he raped her multiple times between 2014 and 2016 in Kottayam. The Kerala police had filed a charge sheet against him. He was released on bail in October, 2018.