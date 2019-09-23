SC stays transferring harassment case of IPS officer

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Madras High Court's order which transferred the investigation into a sexual harassment complaint by a woman IPS officer against S Murugan, Joint director of Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, to Telangana.

The court issued a notice to the complainant as well as the accused IPS officer of Tamil Nadu on a petition by the state government challenging the validity of the High Court order.

A bench presided over by Justice Indu Malhotra also sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government and the DGP on a separate petition filed by Murugan against the high court's order.

Additional Advocate General Balaji Srinivasan appeared for the state government. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra represented Murugan.

The petitioners challenged the validity of August 28 order whereby the high court directed the matter to be investigated by the authorities in Telangana and kept the matter before for supervising the investigation.

Murugan, in his plea, contended that the high court did not have power to transfer the proceedings to Telangana on hearing a writ petition filed under Article 226 of the Constitution.

A woman Superintendent of Police had filed a complaint on August 4 that he had sexually harassed her but she requested that the Internal Complaint Committee of the DVAC should not take it up.

In contravention of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the complaint was transferred on her request to the DGP's office where the ICC, after hearing the complainant, passed an order for lodging an FIR by the CB-CID without giving him a notice, he said.