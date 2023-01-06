SC suspends HC's order of two-month jail to NTPC chief

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Telangana High Court's order awarding two-month jail term to the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited chairperson in a contempt case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala suspended the operation of the HC's order after hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of NTPC chief Gurdeep Singh.

“We are staying the high court order,” the bench said.

On urgent mentioning by Mehta, the top court agreed to hear the appeal by Singh.

“This is the case in which the NTPC chairperson has been awarded two months’ jail term in a contempt case relating to appointments of some non-executive employees,” Mehta said.

To this, the bench said, "We will hear it.” The court also asked him to provide three copies of the petitions for the judges.

On December 31, the Telangana High Court sentenced Singh, along with HR General Manager Manikanth in the contempt case.

The HC, however, had suspended the judgment for six weeks to allow the contemnors to move superior court to avail legal remedy.