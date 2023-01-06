SC suspends HC's order of two-month jail to NTPC chief

SC suspends HC's order of two-month jail to NTPC chief

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 06 2023, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 20:16 ist
Earlier during the day, the top court had agreed to hear the appeal of Gurdeep Singh, the NTPC Chairman and Managing Director. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Telangana High Court's order awarding two-month jail term to the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited chairperson in a contempt case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala suspended the operation of the HC's order after hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of NTPC chief Gurdeep Singh.

“We are staying the high court order,” the bench said.

On urgent mentioning by Mehta, the top court agreed to hear the appeal by Singh.

“This is the case in which the NTPC chairperson has been awarded two months’ jail term in a contempt case relating to appointments of some non-executive employees,” Mehta said.

To this, the bench said, "We will hear it.” The court also asked him to provide three copies of the petitions for the judges.

On December 31, the Telangana High Court sentenced Singh, along with HR General Manager Manikanth in the contempt case.

The HC, however, had suspended the judgment for six weeks to allow the contemnors to move superior court to avail legal remedy.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana
NTPC
India News
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

 