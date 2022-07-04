SC to hear plea on AIADMK leadership row on July 6

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to consider on July 6 a plea filed by former Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami against the Madras High Court order, which stayed the passing of resolutions in AIADMK general council meeting.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan mentioned the plea before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari for an urgent hearing in the matter.

He submitted that the High Court held an extraordinary sitting at midnight at the residence of one of the judges on the bench and an order was passed restraining the general council from passing any resolutions.

A counsel – representing the M Shanmugham of O Paneerselvam group on caveat -- said there was no urgency to list the matter during the court’s vacation.

The counsel contended that contempt petitions were filed due to breach of court’s directions.

Vaidyanathan submitted before the top court that the High Court's order is judicial interference with a political party’s internal functioning.

Now, contempt petitions have been filed, alleging violation of the interim order, which were to come up for hearing before a division bench on Monday.

The Court agreed to list the matter on July 6, subject to the approval of the Chief Justice of India.

A division bench of the High Court last month passed an order restraining the AIADMK general council from passing any resolutions.

The order was then passed in an intra-court appeal filed by M Shanmugham, AIADMK's general council member challenging single judge order, declining to restrain the party from making any amendments to its bye-laws.

The dispute is related to the changing of the dual-leadership structure of AIADMK. OPS and EPS were leading it as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively. However, EPS group sought to bring in unitary leadership.