School director arrested for sexual assault on minor in Kerala

A school director was arrested by the police in Thiruvananthapuram, on charges of sexual assault of a ten-year-old girl student.

The incident took place at the school run by the accused, identified as M R Yesodharan, near Neduamangad, about 20 km from Thiruvananthapuram city

The victim, Class IV student, told her mother on Friday that Yesodharan touched her inappropriately at school. The girl's parents reported it to the police after which Yesodharan was arrested and a case registered under Pocso.

Police sources said that Yesodharan was similarly accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2008 but was later acquitted.

The accused was also working as a director of Sree Narayana International Study Centre of the Kerala Government. He runs a couple of schools.

He was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody, said the police.