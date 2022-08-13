Schools, colleges in Coimbatore to have anti-drug clubs

Schools, colleges in Coimbatore to have anti-drug clubs

The Coimbatore district administration has already conducted awareness programmes in two colleges and many schools

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Aug 13 2022, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 11:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Coimbatore district administration has directed all schools and colleges to launch anti-drug clubs, following the rising menace of narcotics use among students.

In a statement, Coimbatore District Collector, G.S. Sameeran said that NCC, NSS, and scout teams will assist in the formation of these clubs.

The district administration will also open a narcotics coordination cell to coordinate with stakeholder departments like police, excise, and health for taking action against drug abuse.

Also Read | Stalin launches campaign against use and sale of drugs

Sameeran also said that stringent action will be taken against drug peddlers.

The Coimbatore district administration has already conducted awareness programmes in two colleges and many schools.

The programmes were led by Coimbatore Range DIG, M.S. Muthuswamy, District Police Superintendent, V. Badarinarayanan along with Sameeran.

Coimbatore city police commissioner, V. Balakrishnan said that shops and establishments near schools and colleges will be monitored in an effort to prevent drug peddling.

As part of the awareness programme, the anti-drug clubs will have banners along with contact numbers of the concerned police and district administration officials. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Drugs
India News
drug peddlers
Schools

What's Brewing

Which diet will help save our planet?

Which diet will help save our planet?

'Peace won’t come unless Naga issue is resolved'

'Peace won’t come unless Naga issue is resolved'

North Korea lifts mask mandate after Covid 'victory'

North Korea lifts mask mandate after Covid 'victory'

‘Darlings’ and lessons for abused women

‘Darlings’ and lessons for abused women

DH Toon | Curious case of shrinking average Indian

DH Toon | Curious case of shrinking average Indian

When spark of freedom struggle was ignited at Koppal

When spark of freedom struggle was ignited at Koppal

Things from Partition-era that tell haunting stories

Things from Partition-era that tell haunting stories

 