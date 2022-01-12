Scrap NEET for Tamil Nadu: Stalin tells PM Modi at medical colleges’ inauguration

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider “favourably” the state’s request seeking exemption from NEET, which he said, comes in the way of the state’s admission policy that has played a major role in the robust health infrastructure.

Stalin made the demand at the inauguration of 11 medical colleges in the state by Modi through video-conferencing. The colleges were built by the Tamil Nadu government with 60 per cent of funds from the Union Government under its scheme known as ’Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital’.

The Chief Minister’s assertion on NEET comes close on the heels of the DMK’s attack against Governor R N Ravi for “sitting on” legislation passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking exemption from NEET for students from the state.

“…the admission policy of Tamil Nadu plays a very important role in our health infrastructure. It is to protect this, we have been continuously demanding NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu. I appeal to the Union Government to consider our request favourably,” Stalin told the Prime Minister.

Though Stalin made the request at the event, Modi did not broach the NEET topic in his speech. While other states have been facing a shortage of doctors, it is the admission policy of the state that allowed students who pursue medicine in Tamil Nadu to work in government hospitals and in rural areas, Stalin said.

“Our motto is to provide opportunities to poor people and those from the hinterland. This policy is the reason for Tamil Nadu’s success in the health sector,” the Chief Minister said. In a memorandum submitted to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Stalin said Tamil Nadu may be allowed to fill all professional seats including MBBS / BDS/ AYUSH courses on basis of Class XII marks alone.

Doing away with NEET is one of the major poll promises of the DMK and it is part of its efforts to revert to admitting students into medical colleges on the basis of marks scored in plus-two exams that the legislation was passed in the Assembly in September last year.

