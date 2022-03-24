Scuffle breaks out between policemen and UDF MPs during protest over SilverLine project

Scuffle between cops & Kerala MPs during K-Rail protest

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 24 2022, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2022, 11:59 ist
Credit: Screengrab of ANI video on Twitter/@ANI

A scuffle broke out between police forces and Kerala's UDF MPs while they were protesting at Vijay Chowk against K-Rail SilverLine project. 

Congress leader K C Venugopal said, " The K-Rail SilverLine project proposed by the Kerala government is anti-people. Most people are in fear of eviction. Kerala is an economically fragile state... this is not an economically viable project. Now CM (Pinarayi Vijayan) is going to meet the PM to get a sanction."

"We are seeking the PM to see the concern of the people of Kerala and to try to stop the CM. There's a feeling that the CPI(M) and BJP will be together in this project and that the PM will give consent," he added. 

More to follow...

Kerala
India News
Silverline Project
UDF
BJP
Pinarayi Vijayan

