Scuffle breaks out between policemen and UDF MPs during protest over SilverLine project

A scuffle broke out between police forces and Kerala's UDF MPs while they were protesting at Vijay Chowk against K-Rail SilverLine project.

#WATCH | Delhi: A scuffle breaks out between police forces & Kerala's UDF MPs while they were protesting at Vijay Chowk against Kerala's K-Silver line project pic.twitter.com/V1Ll3HlqJJ — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

Congress leader K C Venugopal said, " The K-Rail SilverLine project proposed by the Kerala government is anti-people. Most people are in fear of eviction. Kerala is an economically fragile state... this is not an economically viable project. Now CM (Pinarayi Vijayan) is going to meet the PM to get a sanction."

"We are seeking the PM to see the concern of the people of Kerala and to try to stop the CM. There's a feeling that the CPI(M) and BJP will be together in this project and that the PM will give consent," he added.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: