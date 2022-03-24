Scuffle breaks out between policemen and UDF MPs during protest over SilverLine project

A scuffle broke out between police forces and Kerala's UDF MPs while they were protesting at Vijay Chowk against K-Rail SilverLine project.
#WATCH | Delhi: A scuffle breaks out between police forces & Kerala's UDF MPs while they were protesting at Vijay Chowk against Kerala's K-Silver line project pic.twitter.com/V1Ll3HlqJJ
— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022
Congress leader K C Venugopal said, " The K-Rail SilverLine project proposed by the Kerala government is anti-people. Most people are in fear of eviction. Kerala is an economically fragile state... this is not an economically viable project. Now CM (Pinarayi Vijayan) is going to meet the PM to get a sanction."
"We are seeking the PM to see the concern of the people of Kerala and to try to stop the CM. There's a feeling that the CPI(M) and BJP will be together in this project and that the PM will give consent," he added.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022
NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon
DH Toon | Voters, rising fuel cost and 'short memories'
Passive smoking puts Rs 56K crore burden on healthcare
WikiLeaks' Assange weds fiancée in London jail ceremony
Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire
Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?