SDPI backs left front in Kerala local body

In a political embarrassment to the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, the LDF got power of a local body in the state with the support of SDPI, a political outfit of the Popular Front of India.

Left front leaders of Kerala, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, used to constantly accuse the Congress-led United Democratic Front of nexus with communal outfits for electoral gains.

Hence, the SDPI supporting the left front in a no-confidence motion against the UDF at Erattupetta municipality in Kottayam district on Monday could be a major embarrassment to the LDF.

Congress leaders have started attacking the left front over the issue alleging of CPM-SDPI nexus, with the left front leaders maintaining silence.

In the 28-member council of the municipality, nine LDF members, five SDPI members and one Congress dissident member backed the no-confidence motion moved by LDF.

