Search at Kerala human sacrifice accused couple's house

The couple's house is located in a large premises covered by trees

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 15 2022, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 16:20 ist
Police and locals at the place where two women were allegedly murdered and buried in a horrific case of black magic and human sacrifice at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. Credit: PTI File Photo

Triggering suspicions that more people have become victims of human sacrifice in Kerala, the police are carrying out a search at the premises of the house of the accused couple in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday.

A strong posse of police was deployed around the house and sniffer dogs were being engaged, suspected to be for tracing buried bodies. The three accused -- Mohammad Shafi, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila -- were also taken to the spot.

Accused in Kerala human sacrifice case a pervert, Ernakulam City Commissioner of Police

A local worker who helped police in digging out the bodies of two women earlier was also taken to the premises.

The couple's house is located in a large premises covered by trees.

After the human sacrifice of two women, Roselyn and Padmam, came to light, the police were reviewing similar cases where women had gone missing. 

The accused were handed over to police custody on Thursday for quizzing.

India News
Kerala
human sacrifice

