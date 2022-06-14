Seas, rocky shores off-limits in Goa this monsoon after tourist drowns

Amid heavy monsoon showers, the private lifeguard agency, appointed by the Goa government, issued an advisory on Tuesday exhorting people to stay away from rocky areas and cliffsides along the state's coastline.

Following the arrival of the monsoons, swimming off Goa's beaches has also been banned.

Drishti Marine issued the advisory in the wake of a tourist’s death, who fell off the rocks at the popular Sinquerim beach in North Goa on Monday.

“Drishti advises visitors to avoid rocky areas, cliffs, and hills along the shoreline. During the monsoon season, these are considered perilous due to their slippery nature. The wave height, intensity, and frequencies of the waves in the sea are extremely high, making it easy to get pulled into the ferocious sea. River bathing, including water sports, is prohibited,” the official advisory stated.

It also warned against going on the rocks during low tide, “because the rocks get a lot more slippery and mossy during the monsoon season."

Swimming in the seas off Goa's beaches is annually banned in wake of the monsoon season, when harsh currents and swollen seas makes swimming hazardous.

"Those visiting the beach should keep a minimum 10 metres away from the waterline and listen to the instructions given by lifesavers. Keep a very close eye on children while on the beach and do not allow children to venture into the waters unattended, no matter how shallow it may be," the advisory said.

All water sports activities along Goa's beaches have already been banned in wake of the monsoon season.

"It is not advisable to swim or to engage in any water sports activities at the beach during the monsoons from June to September because even though the sea may seem calm, a sudden large wave can sneak up on you and pull you into deep waters without warnings," the advisory warned.