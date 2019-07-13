Second autopsy likely in Kerala custodial death case

The body of 49-year-old Rajkumar, killed following brutal custodial torture at Idukki district in Kerala is likely to be exhumed for re-postmortem.

Former judge of Kerala High Court K Narayana Kurup, who is conducting a judicial probe into the incident, had found serious lapses in the initial postmortem report of Rajkumar, who died while in judicial custody on June 21.

The initial postmortem report had pointed out that there were 22 injuries on the body, including four fractures. Infection from these injuries was suspected to have led to pneumonia, which resulted in the death. The Kerala Police's Crime Branch team probing the case has arrested several police personnel, and murder charges were invoked against them.

Kurup told a section of media on Saturday that many crucial aspects regarding the injuries on Rajkumar were missing in the initial postmortem report. Body samples were also not taken for further examinations. This could even affect the case in due course as the exact cause of death needs to be ascertained. Hence a re-postmortem was the only option. After looking into it further, a request in this regard would be given to the court, he said.

Rajkumar was held by the Nedumkandam police in Idukki on June 12 on the basis of complaints of financial cheating. He was reportedly subjected to brutal custodial torture. He died on June 21, while in judicial custody.