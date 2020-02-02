Second confirmed case of coronavirus reported in Kerala

Second confirmed case of coronavirus reported in Kerala

The first confirmed case, a medical student, of coronavirus was reported a few days ago

  • Feb 02 2020, 09:35am ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 09:55am ist
Passengers grab their luggages as they disembark a Turkish cargo plane before entering an ambulance at the Etimesgut military Airport in Ankara on February 1, 2020, after being repatriated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak. (AFP Photo)

India on Sunday reported the second case of novel coronavirus with a person from Kerala with a travel history to China testing positive, officials said.

"The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in a hospital," the health ministry said.

The patient is stable and is being closely monitored, it said.

India's first novel coronavirus case in India was also reported from Kerala with a student testing positive.

