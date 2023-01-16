Second person injured in fireworks accident at Sabarimala dies

A contractual employee, who was injured in a fireworks accident at the Lord Ayyappa temple premises in Sabarimala early this month, succumbed to burn injuries on Monday at the medical college hospital here.
Karakkadu resident Rajeesh (35) had 40 per cent burn injuries in the accident that occurred on January 2. Hospital sources said Rajeesh, who was admitted to the ICU of the medical college hospital here died on Monday. Earlier, on January 6, Cheriyanadu native A R Jayakumar (47) who had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries in the same accident had died. Amal (28), who had suffered over 20 per cent burn injuries is still undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital.
Read | Age restrictions prevent woman holding tender for cracker-offering from entering Sabarimala
The incident occurred around 5 PM on January 2 when the three were preparing fireworks at the temple, an officer of Sannidhanam police station had said. None of the thousands of pilgrims, who were present at the hilltop shrine for 'darshan' during the annual pilgrimage season, were injured, he had said.
The three injured persons were employees of the temple who used to deal with fireworks on a daily basis, police said. It also said that the reason for the mishap is not presently known.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart
Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?
In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C
Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven
The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts
How much money do winners at Australian Open get?