Secord POCSO case against chairman of Kannur Child Welfare Committee

2nd POCSO case against chairman of Kannur CWC

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 10 2020, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 22:23 ist
A second POCSO case was registered against the chairman of a Child Welfare Committee in Kerala for sexually harassing a minor girl.

Kannur district Child Welfare Committee Chairman E D Joseph was booked last week under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a 17-year-old girl, a sexual assault victim, levelled allegations against Joseph of asking her sexually toned questions. While recording her statement to a magistrate, the girl said that her younger sister also had a similar experience with Joseph.

Based on that, a fresh case was registered against him after recording the girl's statement.

Joseph had maintained that the allegations were baseless and he took the statement in the presence of women officials.

