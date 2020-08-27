Secretariat fire not to affect gold smuggling probe: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

'Secretariat fire not to affect gold smuggling probe'

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 27 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 23:13 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday some files were partially damaged in the fire and there would not be any issues with handing over of the files sought by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA and other investigations agencies already sought details from the General Administration Department, where the fire took place, and the state had offered to give all details, said Vijayan.

The Opposition Congress and BJP stood firm on the allegation that the fire was an attempt to destroy evidence pertaining to the government's nexus with gold smuggling accused and demanded the NIA probe into the fire also.

Meanwhile, coordinating editor of Malayalam news channel Janam TV, Anil Nambiar, was quizzed by the customs department on Thursday as he was found to be associated with Swapna Suresh, one of the main accused in the gold smuggling case.

With the Janam channel said to be a BJP-backed channel, Pinarayi Vijayan said it was for the BJP to comment on the matter. Anil Nambiar was earlier accused in a case pertaining to fake intelligence report against a minister.

National Investigation Agency
Kerala
BJP
Congress

