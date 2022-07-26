Seepage at Sabarimala temple’s gold-plated sanctum sanctorum

A leakage was discovered in the gold-plated roof of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple’s sanctum sanctorum. The gold plating was an offering by exiled industrialist Vijay Mallya, who sponsored the undertaking at a cost of about Rs 18 crore.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the hill shrine, located about 170 km from here, the leakage was detected when the temple was opened for monthly poojas this month. Water was found to be seeping through the left corner of the roof.

Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan said the gold plating would be removed on August 3 to examine the extent of the leakage. The repair work—the permission for which was obtained from the temple ‘tantri’ (traditional head priest)—will be finished in 45 days.

The board will meet all the expenses for the repair, and the work would be carried out under the supervision of higher officials and priests.

Meanwhile, installation work for a hydraulic roof, worth Rs 70 lakh, above the gold-plated holy 18 steps was underway. The cost of this was borne by a Hyderabad-based firm as an offering.

The foldable roof is meant for use during rains.

All development work at the temple was being carried out with Kerala High Court’s permission.