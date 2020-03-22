Seized spirit too comes into use in fight against coronavirus in Kerala

Even as sanitisers have not been a much sought after commodity in Kerala, there has been a heavy demand for sanitisers owing to coronavirus outbreak, which led to a scarcity of the commodity. To tide over this scarcity, the Kerala excise department is supplying seized spirit to various government agencies for sanitiser making.

So far about 7,000 litre seized spirit has been released and demand for over 1.5 lakh litre is still pending. The spirit being supplied included those seized from smugglers and illegal distilleries

Excise commissioner S Aananthakrishnan said that the spirit that were already free from legal procedures were being supplied to various government agencies. Usually seized spirit would be auctioned to distilleries after the legal procedures were over.

Excise department supplied the spirit mainly to the health department, prisons and local bodies. The Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals have also sought about 1.5 lakh litres spirit for santiser manufacturing.

Owing to the scarcity of sanitizers in the market many agencies like prison, health department and local bodies were now making sanitizers for in house needs. The prisons department is also selling santizers on a limited scale to the public.