Semester exams will be rescheduled: Anna University

Anna University here on Thursday announced that the end-semester examinations of April-May for affiliated colleges will be held after the end of the lockdown period.

The varsity, a premier institution in Tamil Nadu said the end-semester exams, including special examinations for students who have exhausted the maximum period of study will be rescheduled for the affiliated institutions in view of the lockdown.

In a release here, the varsity's Controller of Examinations said "the revised time-table for the said examinations of April/May 2020 will be published afresh after the lockdown."

