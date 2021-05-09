Senior bureaucrat takes charge of Chennai Corporation

Senior bureaucrat Gagandeep Singh Bedi takes charge of Chennai Corporation

He is credited for the excellent relief work post 2004 Tsunami in Cuddalore district

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • May 09 2021, 20:12 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 20:12 ist
Gagandeep Singh Bedi. Credit: Twitter Photo/@GSBediIAS

As Chennai grapples with over 30,000 active Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday brought in a senior bureaucrat who handled relief operations in Cuddalore district after the 2004 tsunami as Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take charge of Covid-19 controlling measures.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, the 1993-batch IAS officer, will be the new Commissioner, replacing G Prakash, who came under criticism for “poor handling” of the Covid-19 efforts in Chennai last year. Bedi is one of the top officers in the bureaucracy and appointing him as the Commissioner of GCC, a relatively low-weight post when compared to his seniority is aimed at controlling the Covid-19 spread in the city.

Chennai has been adding at least 6,000 fresh cases to its tally every day, and sources in the government said, an efficient administrator was needed to spearhead the efforts. Bedi, who was Agriculture Secretary, will continue to retain his rank, Principal Secretary, in his new assignment.

Bedi shot to limelight in 2004 after he spearheaded the relief work post-Tsunami in Cuddalore district as Collector. He was made in charge of Covid-19 containment efforts in Cuddalore last year.

When cases increased in 2020, the government brought in J Radhakrishnan as a special officer for Chennai. He is now the Health Secretary.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Chennai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all

Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

 