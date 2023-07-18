Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday, his son Chandy Oommen informed through a social media post. He was 79.
He had been undergoing treatment in Bengaluru over the last few months following prolonged sickness.
