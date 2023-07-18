Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passes away

He was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru over the last few months.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 18 2023, 05:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 05:55 ist
Senior Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy. Credit: DH File Photo

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday, his son Chandy Oommen informed through a social media post. He was 79. 

He had been undergoing treatment in Bengaluru over the last few months following prolonged sickness. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Oommen Chandy
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

 