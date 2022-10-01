Senior CPI(M) leader and ex-Kerala Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan died at the age of 68 on Saturday..

Balakrishnan was under treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai since last month.

He died by around 8 pm. He was suffering from cancer over the last couple of years and had also gone abroad for treatment.

Party sources said that Balakrishnan's body will be brought to his native place Thalassery in Kannur district of Kerala and the funeral will be held on Monday.

Balakrishnan stepped down from the party Kerala secretary post last month owing to ill health. He was elected as the party state secretary for the third consecutive term in March. He was considered to be a close confidant of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Balakrishnan entered politics during his student days. He was elected to Kerala Assembly five times from Thalassery and had served as Home and Tourism Minister in the V S Achuthanandan ministry from 2006 to 2011.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who was supposed to leave on a foreign trip on Saturday night was learnt to have postponed the trip. Vijayan said in his condolence message that Balakrishnan was like a brother for him and he was among those leaders who played key role in strengthening the party.



Balakrishnan leaves behind wife Vinodini and sons Binoy and Bineesh.