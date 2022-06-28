Senior CPI(M) leader T Sivadasa Menon passes away at 90

Menon served as the Minister for Finance in the Nayanar ministry for five years from 1996 to 2001

PTI
PTI, Malappuram (Kerala),
  Jun 28 2022, 15:57 ist
Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala finance minister T Sivadasa Menon died on Tuesday due to age-related ailments, party sources said. He was 90.

His end came at 11.30 am while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, they said.

Menon is survived by two daughters. His cremation will be held on Wednesday at Manjeri.

Starting his career as a high school teacher in Mannarkkad, Menon entered politics by organising teachers' unions. After holding important positions in this field, Menon rose to become a prominent leader of the CPI(M).

He was elected to Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1987, 1991 and in 1996 as a CPI(M) candidate from Malampuzha constituency in Palakkad district. He served as Minister for Electricity and Rural Development in the CPI(M)-led LDF government headed by E K Nayanar in 1987-1991.

He also held various positions in the CPI(M) including as a member of its state secretariat.

