Senior politician P C George arrested in sexual assault case

Controversial Kerala politician P C George, a former MLA was on Saturday arrested by Thiruvananthapuram Police on a sexual assault complaint.

A woman accused in a solar power project scam in Kerala alleged sexual assault by George in Thiruvananthapuram on February 10. The woman had earlier raised sexual allegations against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and many other Congress leaders.

At that time, George was being grilled by a team of Crime Branch personnel in connection with a conspiracy allegedly hatched to defame the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in smuggling charges levelled by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

George told reporters that it was a fake case against him - part of a conspiracy as he did not concede to the complainant's pressure to give statement against Oommen Chandy.

George, who was an MLA in Kerala for around 30 years, was earlier part of the regional party Kerala Congress and was with the CPM-led Left Democratic Front and Congress-led United Democratic Front. He is now close to the BJP-RSS and was also in the news for inflammatory statements during a Hindu meet.

George was summoned by the police on Saturday in connection with the conspiracy case pertaining to the allegations against the Chief Minister. Thereafter he was arrested.

