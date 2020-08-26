Telangana cop succumbs to Covid days before retirement

Senior Telangana cop succumbs to Covid-19 days before retirement

PTI
PTI, Telengana,
  • Aug 26 2020, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 12:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

A senior police officer in Telangana died of Covid-19 here on Wednesday, just days before his retirement from service. Additional Superintendent of Police of Jagtial district, K Dakshina Murthy (58), contracted coronavirus and was admitted to a private hospital here a week ago, police said.

He died of a heart attack at about 5.30 am, while undergoing treatment for the viral infection, they said.

The 1989 batch officer hails from Karimnagar and was due to retire by the end of this month. He is survived by wife, son and two daughters. "Dakshina Murthy was a dedicated police officer. Unfortunately, we lost him," Karimnagar Police Commissioner, V B Kamalasan Reddy told PTI.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telengana
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

 