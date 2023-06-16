Senior TN IPS officer convicted in sexual harassment of subordinate, granted bail for appeal

A local court here on Friday convicted and sentenced suspended IPS officer Rajesh Das in a 2021 sexual harassment case involving a woman subordinate official.

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced Das to three years imprisonment.

However, the court granted him bail and 30 days time to go for appeal.

Das was charged by the woman Superintendent of Police of sexually harassing her in early 2021, when he was Special Director General of Police (Law and Order).

Initially, Das was put on 'compulsory wait' and 'downgraded' by the Tamil Nadu government, before he was placed under suspension.