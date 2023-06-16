Senior TN IPS officer convicted for sexual harassment

Senior TN IPS officer convicted in sexual harassment of subordinate, granted bail for appeal

The officer was charged by the woman Superintendent of Police of sexually harassing her in early 2021

PTI
PTI, Villupuram (TN),
  • Jun 16 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 14:57 ist
Suspended IPS officer Rajesh Das. Credit: Twitter/@Surya_BornToWin

A local court here on Friday convicted and sentenced suspended IPS officer Rajesh Das in a 2021 sexual harassment case involving a woman subordinate official.

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced Das to three years imprisonment.

Also Read | Senthil Balaji arrest: Tamil Nadu govt condemns Governor R N Ravi for returning file on portfolio reallocation

However, the court granted him bail and 30 days time to go for appeal.

Das was charged by the woman Superintendent of Police of sexually harassing her in early 2021, when he was Special Director General of Police (Law and Order).

Initially, Das was put on 'compulsory wait' and 'downgraded' by the Tamil Nadu government, before he was placed under suspension.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
Crime Against Women

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

New 'Black Mirror' season tackles actors' AI fears

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

 