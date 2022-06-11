Senior UN official to visit India; to discuss UNDP work

A senior-ranking United Nations (UN) official will be on a week-long visit to India beginning June 12 during which she will meet senior Union Government officials to discuss UN Development Programme’s (UNDP) work in the country.

Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director, Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, UNDP, will lead a policy dialogue with Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Anantha Nageswaran, former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran, and A K Shiv Kumar, Development Economist, as panellists.

“The event will bring together experts to discuss the pathway for inclusive, green, and equitable recovery post-Covid-19. Her programme also includes meetings with business leaders and development partners to discuss shared values for realizing the sustainable development goals in India,” an official release from the UN said.

Wignaraja will also be visiting projects supported by UNDP's country programme that cover the environment, inclusive growth, and health. This will include biodiversity conservation sites and seeing Co-WIN - one of the world's largest vaccination programmes in operation.

UNDP's partnership with India spans 70 years. UNDP has supported the Government of India in all areas of human development, including systems strengthening, inclusive growth, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and resilience, the release said.