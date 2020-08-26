Sensitization drive for Andhra Pradesh cops after incidents of police excess

In the wake of a few recent cases of police excess in Andhra Pradesh, the DGP Gautam Sawang initiated a sensitization drive to help the state's cops deal properly with the public, especially women, and those from the weaker sections.

On Wednesday, Sawang interacted with about 76,000 personnel of the Andhra Pradesh Police through video conferencing in an effort to inculcate a proper, compassionate response to the people approaching them for the resolution of various grievances.

The orientation by the police chief comes a day after Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy underlined his government’s commitment to equal justice for all and called for such a session for all the policemen.

Stating that nobody as above the law, Reddy had said that even inspectors had been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A Dalit youth named Vara Prasad was allegedly assaulted and tonsured at a police station in Seethanagaram of East Godavari district in July. Following protests by the Opposition TDP leaders and Dalit organizations, an enquiry was initiated, and one SI was suspended.

Earlier this month, a Dalit man was kicked by the circle inspector of the Kasibugga police station in Srikakulam district when he went to lodge a complaint regarding a land dispute. The police officer was suspended after a video clip of the incident started circulating on social media.

“One inappropriate act committed by one officer brings disgrace onto the entire department. We need to introspect for a change to come about in our attitude, approach towards dealing better with the public who have entrusted us with the noble job. Our work should earn us public respect and criminals’ fear,” Sawang said.

The DGP also called for special attention towards women visiting the police stations with grievance and instructed that women police should assist them at every step