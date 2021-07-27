Senthil appointed coordinator of TNCC frontal organisations

Former Karnataka-cadre IAS office Sasikanth Senthil was on Tuesday appointed as coordinator of social media wing, and other frontal organizations of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC).

TNCC chief K S Alagiri said in a statement that Senthil will be the coordinator for the social media wing and five frontal organisations and will serve as in-charge of training sessions.

Senthil resigned from the civil services in 2019 citing his inability to continue when “fundamental building blocks of diverse democracy are being compromised. Senthil, a 2009 batch officer, joined the Congress in 2020.

42-year-old Senthil resigned from the civil services in September 2019 when he was working as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka.

Senthil is likely to travel across the state and hold training sessions for party men.