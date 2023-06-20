Senthil Balaji to undergo surgery on June 21

Senthil Balaji to undergo surgery on June 21, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Balaji had undergone Coronary Angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the 'earliest', Kauvery hospital said.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 20 2023, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 12:19 ist
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji reacts in pain while being taken to a government hospital after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case, in Chennai, Tuesday night, June 13, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji will undergo a surgery for heart-related ailment at a private hospital here on June 21, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. 

Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam last week, was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to the private facility following a court order.

Also Read | SC to hear plea against High Court order allowing shifting V Senthil Balaji to private hospital

"Since the surgery has to be mandatorily performed on Senthil Balaji it will be done tomorrow," Subramanian told reporters here. He said the minister was not aware of the 'critical blocks' before they were diagnosed last week by the government doctors. 

On June 14, Balaji had undergone Coronary Angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the 'earliest', Kauvery hospital, which is treating him said.

