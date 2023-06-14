Senthil Balaji advised to undergo bypass surgery

Senthil Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at 'earliest'

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 14 2023, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 16:38 ist
CM MK Stalin meets TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji undergoing treatment at Omandurar government hospital in Chennai, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@mkstalin

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji has undergone coronary angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the "earliest", the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

The Electricity Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case earlier in the day.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji arrested after ED raids

Balaji "underwent coronary angiogram at 10.40 am" on June 14, a medical bulletin issued by the Director of the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, said.

"Coronory angiogram revealed triple vessel disease for which CABG (coronary artery bypass graft) - bypass surgery is advised at the earliest," it said.

