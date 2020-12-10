Serial actress V J Chitra died by suicide, police say quoting autopsy report

Autopsy conducted on popular Tamil serial actress V J Chitra, who was found dead inside her hotel room on Wednesday, has established that she died by suicide, police said on Thursday.

After the postmortem, the mortal remains of Chitra, a popular face on Tamil television, was handed over to her family members on Thursday afternoon. Her body, which was taken to her residence in Kotturpuram for conduct of rituals, was consigned to flames on Thursday evening at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium.

“The autopsy has established that Chitra died by suicide. Doctors who performed the autopsy have conveyed it to us. The body has been handed over to the family,” a police officer said.

The autopsy findings came as reports said Chitra's mother has demanded to probe the role of Hemanth, who was engaged to Chitra, in her daughter’s death.

Chitra, 29, was a popular face on television, acting in serials and hosting shows. She shot into limelight after her role in Saravanan Meenatchi, a popular television serial and went on to become popular. She was acting in Pandian Stores, another popular television soap broadcast on an entertainment channel.

Chitra and Hemanth had checked-in to a hotel in Nazarathpet near Poonamallee on the outskirts of Chennai in the early hours of Wednesday after completing her shooting for the day. Chitra chose to stay at the hotel since the shooting spot was close.

After checking-in, Chitra asked Hemanth to wait outside the room as she was going to take a bath. Hemanth alerted the hotelstaff after Chitra did not come out for a very long time.

“Police rushed after receiving a call at around 3 am. When they opened the door using a duplicate key, the actor was found dead,” a police officer had said on Wednesday.