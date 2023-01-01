Series of accident deaths reported in Kerala on New Year's eve

Kerala witnessed a gloomy start to the year with a series of accidents reported from different pockets of the state.

An Assam native techie working in Bengaluru drowned in the sea at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Aroop Dey, 33, came to Varkala to celebrate the new year with his family.

Meanwhile, two youths were killed after police hit their two-wheeler in the Alappuzha district early Sunday. The youths, identified as Justin and Alex, were riding a two-wheeler that was knocked down by a police jeep. The reason for the mishap was said to be the driver's drowsiness.

At Idukki high-range district, one college student died while 40 others had a narrow escape after the bus in which they were traveling fell into an around 150 feet gorge. Students of a technical institution in Malappuram district, who were on a tour, were involved in the accident near Adimali by around 1.30 am. The deceased was identified as Mihilaj from Malappuram.

A woman was killed after being run over by a bus near Koyilandy in Kozhikode.