Series of accident deaths reported in Kerala on New Year's eve

Kerala witnessed a gloomy start to the year with a series of accidents reported from different pockets of the state.
An Assam native techie working in Bengaluru drowned in the sea at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Aroop Dey, 33, came to Varkala to celebrate the new year with his family.
Meanwhile, two youths were killed after police hit their two-wheeler in the Alappuzha district early Sunday. The youths, identified as Justin and Alex, were riding a two-wheeler that was knocked down by a police jeep. The reason for the mishap was said to be the driver's drowsiness.
At Idukki high-range district, one college student died while 40 others had a narrow escape after the bus in which they were traveling fell into an around 150 feet gorge. Students of a technical institution in Malappuram district, who were on a tour, were involved in the accident near Adimali by around 1.30 am. The deceased was identified as Mihilaj from Malappuram.
A woman was killed after being run over by a bus near Koyilandy in Kozhikode.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well
Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE
India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?
Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'
What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr
DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'
In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules
DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...
Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave
2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors