Set up tribunal on Karnataka building dam across Markandeya river: Tamil Nadu to Centre

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday asked Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat not to grant permission for Karnataka to build a reservoir in Mekedatu across River Cauvery and demanded that a tribunal be set up to solve issues arising out of the construction of a reservoir across Markandeya River.

The state’s demands were presented by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan to Shekhawat during a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu also demanded that the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) ensure that Karnataka releases a stipulated amount of water to the state as ordered by the Supreme Court.

After the meeting, Durai Murugan said Shekhawat gave a categorical assurance that no permission for Karnataka will be given for the proposed construction of a dam across River Cauvery in Mekedatu without consulting Tamil Nadu. He also appealed to the union minister to direct Karnataka to release water due for June from River Cauvery immediately.

“The minister told us that permitting to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mekedatu does not mean Karnataka will go ahead with construction. He asked not to worry and gave an assurance that no permission will be granted to Karnataka concerning Mekedatu. He assured Tamil Nadu will be consulted at every stage,” Durai Murugan said.

He also asked the Union minister to appoint a full-time chairman to CWMA.

On Karnataka “unilaterally constructing” a dam across River Markandeya, the minister said Tamil Nadu demanded that a tribunal be immediately constituted to look into the issue. The state feels a new reservoir across the river will lead to water problems for people in a few districts in north Tamil Nadu.

The state government also contends that the construction of a new reservoir across Cauvery is against the final award by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the 2018 verdict by the Supreme Court that reduced the state’s quantum of water and increased Karnataka’s share.

Durai Murugan also said Tamil Nadu was determined to go ahead with linking Cauvery and Gundar rivers and demanded funds from the Centre for the project.

During the meeting with Shekhawat, the minister also demanded that the Centre direct Kerala Government to allow the construction of a baby dam and an earth dam without any delay.