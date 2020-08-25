Setback for Kerala's CPM govt as High Court allows CBI probe into Kasargod twin murders

Setback for CPM with Kasargod twin murders' CBI probe

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Aug 25 2020, 19:55 ist
Kerala Chiel Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

The CPM-led Left Front government in Kerala faced a setback on Tuesday when the Kerala High Court rejected an appeal by the Kerala government against an earlier order for a CBI probe into the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Kasargod district in North Kerala in February 2019.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government has been accused of filing the appeal as the accused in the case were CPM workers. The division bench of the HC also reportedly pointed out serious flaws in the investigation by the Kerala police, especially into the conspiracy behind the murder.

However, the court set aside single bench's order scrapping the police chargesheet and allowed the CBI to file a supplementary chargesheet. The single bench had earlier pointed out serious lapses in the police investigation.

The CBI had recently maintained that they could not take over the probe as the appeal against the order for the CBI probe was pending with the court.

Youth Congress workers of Periya, Kripesh, 24, and Sarathlal, 29, were killed on February 17, 2019. The police probe concluded that personal rivalry led to the murder and chargesheet was filed against 14 persons, including local CPM activists. The Congress had used this case during the Lok Sabha election campaign to accuse the CPM of promoting political murders.

The families of the deceased, with the backing of the Congress, had approached the court seeking a CBI probe into the murders. The state government had even hired senior lawyers for representation in the case, which was also criticised.

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had flayed the government for wasting public money by hiring senior lawyers to sabotage the case. 

