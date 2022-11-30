Setback to Kerala govt as HC rejects petition against Governor's decision on KTU V-C

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the state government against the decision of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to appoint Ciza Thomas as vice-chancellor in charge of A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University.

The decision, which is yet another setback to the CPM government in the fight with the Governor, could be a big relief to hundreds of students.

Applications for degree certificates of hundreds of students who completed engineering courses were pending with the university owing to the row over the appointment of the vice-chancellor, who has to sign the certificates. The university employees were not cooperating with Ciza Thomas in view of the government's objection towards her appointment. Hence she was not able to issue certificates. With HC dismissing the government's petition the employees might have to cooperate with Thomas.

It was following a Supreme Court decision in October to set aside the selection of vice-chancellor M S Rajasree citing violation of UGC selection norms that the Governor gave charge to Thomas, who was working as senior joint director of the state technical education department. But the state government was agitated over the decision as the Governor rejected the government's suggestions to give charge to the Kerala Digital University vice-chancellor or higher education principal secretary citing technical reasons.

The Kerala government has been facing back-to-back setbacks in the tussle with the Governor over the appointment of vice-chancellors. The court recently quashed the appointment of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies vice-chancellor Riji John also citing a violation of the selection process.