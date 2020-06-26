Seven deaths, 985 new Covid-19 cases in Telangana

The surge in Covid-19 cases continued unabated in Telangana on Friday, with as many as 985 new cases and seven deaths being reported, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 12,349 and fatalities to 237.

Out of the 985 fresh cases, 774 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 86 cases.

A state government bulletin said 4,766 people have been discharged so far, while 7,436 were under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 4,374 samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, 75,308 samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, the bulletin said an inspection of Covid-19 testing by 16 private labs has shown several shortcomings on the part of the labs.

The inspection was undertaken after a lot of discrepancies were reported in the data uploaded by the private labs on June 24, according to the bulletin.

The major findings in the report observed in some of the labs include lack of safety measures like staff not wearing PPE, improper training of staff conducting the tests and measures for Quality Control and Validation of Tests not being followed in some of the labs.

"Committee (which examined the inspection reports) also expressed (view) that there is suspicion in some labs of pooled testing being done, when all cases are reported as positive without doing individual testing leading to some negative cases also being shown as positive.

It will be studied by experts using the amplification plots generated by RTPCR machine," the bulletin said.

It is also suspected that there is a possibility of contamination of samples leading to high positivity rate because safety measures and protocols are not followed meticulously, it said.

In addition, disparity in numbers uploaded by the labs in the data entry made into ICMR and state portals has also been seen.The expert committee will conduct further inspection to study the problem in detail, it added.