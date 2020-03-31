Seven more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Kerala; government initiates action-plan for Kasargod

Kerala government has initiated a special action plan for Kasargod district in a bid to curb a community spread in the district.

Meanwhile, one more person died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Tuesday taking the death toll in the state to two, while seven more were tested positive and four cured.

Two fresh cases were reported in Kasargod district taking the total number of infected persons now under treatment in the district to 99, while nine persons hailing from the district were admitted to hospitals in nearby districts.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that as per the special action plan for Kasargod data of people with any sorts for symptoms would be collected on a panchayat basis and swift tests would be conducted. ICMR already gave nod to the testing facility at Central University in Kasargod, he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the details of persons who attended the Nizamuddin congregation were being checked by district collectors and police.