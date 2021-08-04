Seven sentenced to death for doctor’s murder in Tamil Nadu

A trial court here on Wednesday sentenced seven persons to death in the sensational murder of a neurologist who was killed just outside the private hospital he was working in. Dr S D Subbiah, who was working with Billroth Hospitals in Chennai, was killed in broad daylight on September 14, 2013, while he was leaving the hospital premises after work.

Trial court judge I S Alli also sentenced two others to life sentence and released one accused who turned approver. The 58-year-old doctor was killed due to a dispute over a 2.4-acre plot that his family owned in his native village in the Kanyakumari district.

The murder of the doctor had sent shockwaves across the state as the body had more than 20 cuts. In his final arguments, Special Public Prosecutor N Vijayaraj demanded that the accused be sentenced to death for plotting the murder.

The slain doctor’s wife Shanthi Subbiah welcomed the verdict and thanked the judiciary for delivering justice to her husband. “This is a very emotional and private moment for us. We always believed judiciary and today the faith has been re-established,” she said.