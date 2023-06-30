Andhra: Seven suffer severe burns in blast at pharma co

Seven suffer burns in blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh

According to the preliminary report, the blast occurred while loading solvents into the solvent recovery plant in the company.

PTI
PTI, Atchutapuram ,
  • Jun 30 2023, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 18:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven persons suffered burns, including four severely injured following a blast at Sahiti Pharma company on Friday, located at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district, police said.

According to the preliminary report, the blast occurred while loading solvents into the solvent recovery plant in the company, they said.

"Probably some reaction led to the blast and the fire has spread. It is a solvent recovery plant. While loading the solvents some reactions may have happened, this is the preliminary report," Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police K V Murali Krishna told PTI.

He said the injured suffered chemical burns and the observation time will be longer while noting that the medical authorities are yet to confirm any deaths.

Meanwhile, the inspector of factories is preparing a report on how the accident occurred, said Krishna.

Following the accident, police rushed to the spot to douse the flames and control the crowds gathered there so that they do not approach the accident site.

Further, police have also arranged for ambulances to shift the injured, making arrangements at NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalli town to treat them, police said.

Fire
Andhra Pradesh
India News

