Seven tourists from Chitradurga die in AP accident

Seven tourists were killed when the van they were traveling in fell into a gorge on the Maredumilli-Chintur ghat road in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Valmiki Konda around 10.30 am.

According to police, all the seven belonged to Challakere of Chitradurga district.

Twelve tourists had hired the van from Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

After having darshan at the temple, they were on their way to Annavaram in East Godavari district.

The driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle at the sharp curve near the accident spot. The vehicle fell into the deep gorge, killing six on the spot; another died at the Rampachodavaram area hospital.

Though the accident occurred in the morning, information reached the police only in the afternoon as the spot is beyond the reach of mobile phone signals. It was only after people passing on the road gave information to the police that the latter swung into action.

District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that a satellite phone had been sent to the spot to coordinate rescue operations. All the injured have been shifted to Rampachodavaram.

The police are trying to get in touch with those traveling in another van, which is said to have gone ahead of the ill-fated vehicle, carrying a few more passengers from Karnataka.