Sexual assault survivor actress concerned about probe

The actress who survived a sexual assault in 2017 is said to have approached the Kerala High Court, expressing apprehensions that the investigation could be sabotaged.
According to sources, the popular south Indian actress in a petition to the High Court alleged that the key accused in the case, actor Dileep, and his lawyers were trying to tamper with the evidence. She also expressed fear that there was political pressure on the case-investigating police officials to favour the accused.
The actress made the representation at a time when the court-ordered deadline of May 31 to complete all further investigation was nearing.
