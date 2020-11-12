Shah Rukh Khan's NGO helps Kerala in its fight against Covid-19

While the Covid-19 tally of Kerala crossed the five-lakh mark on Wednesday, the state got support from Shah Rukh Khan's NGO Meer Foundation in its fight against the pandemic.

Actors Indrajith and Rajshri Deshpande brought Kerala's fight against Covid-19 to Shah Rukh Khan's notice. Subsequently, Meer Foundation donated 20,000 N95 masks to Kerala.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has conveyed her gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan and Meer Foundation, the minister's office informed.

Meer Foundation, an organisation that is working for the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors is now also involved in the fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in Kerala crossed the five-lakh mark and reached 5,02,719 by Wednesday. The number of Covid-19 active cases reached 78,420.

With a total number of 1,771 deaths, Kerala has a low Covid-19 death rate at 0.35 per cent. The rate of positive cases of the state has been showing slight declining trends. It was 11 per cent on Wednesday.

