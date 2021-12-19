Shashi Tharoor is now CPM's poster boy in Kerala

As Congress MP Shashi Tharoor backed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's development initiatives, CPM leaders in Kerala seem to have made Tharoor the poster boy to take forward the much-hyped semi-high-speed railway project that is being opposed by the Congress.

CPM leaders were referring to Tharoor's stand and some were even sharing his comments on social media.

Even as the Congress state leadership expressed its resentment over Tharoor's pro-Vijayan statements, the former international diplomat continued to stick to his stand. Even on Sunday, he made a social media post in this connection, "Why statements of principle do have a place in our politics, which need not, in our democracy, be simply black and white, for or against."

Also Read | High command should step in to tame Tharoor: Kerala Congress leader

Tharoor had also kept off from signing on a memorandum submitted by Congress MPs from Kerala to the centre objecting to the rail project. He stated that he need to study about it. Afterwards he praised Vijayan's development outlook during the inauguration of a mall in Thiruvananthapuram.

While Congress staged state-wide protests on Saturday against the semi high-speed rail project, the CPM state secretary countered it by referring to Tharoor's statement. CPM's Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas also shared the picture of Tharoor with Vijayan on social media commented that Congress should follow Tharoor's line on development.

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran had earlier stated that he would ask Tharoor about his statement backing Vijayan.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: