Shashi Tharoor kicks off north Kerala tour

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has commenced his series of meetings in North Kerala amid concerns among state leaders that the former diplomat was trying to emerge stronger in Kerala, which is one of the few states where the Congress has considerable grip.

"Referee did not show any red card. I always prefer to be a centre forward player. Politics need to be taken with sportsman spirit," Tharoor said, reacting to allegations of an undeclared ban on him by the Congress state leadership.

The decision of the Youth Congress to keep off from organising a seminar at Kozhikode on Sunday being attended by Tharoor, as well as the Kannur district Congress committee to keep off from a talk being attended by Tharoor, triggered allegations that the Congress state leadership imposed an undeclared ban on Tharoor.

Malappuram district Congress committee had also reportedly dropped plans to give a reception to Tharoor, who surprised the party by securing over 1,000 votes in the recent party president election.

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan denied the allegations of imposing any ban on Tharoor. But Congress local leaders said that reports of Tharoor trying to carry out a parallel campaign without informing the party leadership had prompted the party to keep away from functions being attended by him.

Congress MP M K Raghavan, who backs Tharoor, flayed the stand of Congress and Youth Congress. Youth Congress state vice-president K Sabarinathan also flayed the Youth Congress's decision to keep off from organisation of the seminar which is on the challenges faced by secularism from the Sangh Parivar.

Tharoor called on writer M T Vasudevan Nair at Kozhikode on Sunday. He will meet Indian Union Muslim League state president Pannakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Tuesday. He already met Thamarasery bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil and will attend various functions also in North Kerala districts duing his four-day tour.

The present concerns of Congress leaders in Kerala seem to be on the lines of anticipation by known personalities when Tharoor suffered resistance from party state leaders during the Congress president election. Writer N S Madhavan had then said in a tweet that Congress leaders in Kerala were vehemently opposing Tharoor as they could be fearing that Tharoor may emerge as a compromise candidate in case of a fight among the Congress group leaders in Kerala for the Chief Minister post if the Congress gets power in the state.

Many other social media supporters of Tharoor were also projecting him as a future Chief Minister probable of Kerala.