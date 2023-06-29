Shiv Das Meena is new Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 29 2023, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 15:45 ist
Tamil Nadu's new Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena. Credit: Twitter/@SDMeena_IAS

Senior bureaucrat Shiv Das Meena has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, succeeding V Irai Anbu, the government said on Thursday.

Meena was Additional Chief Secretary to government municipal administration and water supply department. He replaces Irai Anbu who is retiring from service on June 30, the government said in an order issued today.

The 1989 batch IAS officer hails from Rajasthan and he began his career as an assistant collector in Kanchipuram in the state.

