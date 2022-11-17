Shiv Rajkumar joins Rajinikanth at 'Jailer' sets

Verified social media pages of SUN Pictures posted an image of  Shiva Rajkumar on the sets of Jailer

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS,
  • Nov 17 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 22:36 ist
Popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. Credit: Twitter/ @NimmaShivanna

Popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar on Thursday joined Tamil superstar Rajinikanth at the sets of his latest film Jailer. Being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanidhi Maran of SUN Pictures, Jailer is Rajinikanth’s 169th film since he made his debut in Tamil cinema in 1975. 

Verified social media pages of SUN Pictures posted an image of  Shiva Rajkumar on the sets of Jailer, which has been in the making since August this year. The picture showed a bearded Shiva Rajkumar sitting on a chair with an intense look with a caption, “Dr Shiva Rajkumar from the sets of #Jailer.”

The actor also posted the same image on his social media pages. The movie for which music is being scored by Anirudh Ravichandran, Rajinikanth’s relative and a popular music director, is likely to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023, on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

