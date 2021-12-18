Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on revolt-mode

Senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam seems to be on a revolt-mode with the veteran openly targeting state’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab, who is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Kadam (58) is a veteran leader from Ratnagiri district of the Konkan, the belt which forms the citadel of the saffron party.

Kadam is a four-time MLA and two-term MLC and has been the state’s Environment Minister and Leader of Opposition.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Parab was among the core team members which played a crucial role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Because of his fallout with Parab, Kadam was not re-nominated to the Upper House.

Kadam was dropped after his purported audio clips of conversations between him and one of his associates went viral - heard expressing happiness after action was taken by various authorities over the alleged illegal construction on land owned by Parab in Ratnagiri and Mumbai. There were also allegations that he was in touch with BJP’s Kirit Somaiya, who was targeting MVA leaders.

Addressing a news conference, Kadam accused Parab of trying to finish off Shiv Sena in the Ratnagiri district. “Is Anil Parab bigger than Shiv Sena chief?” he asked.

Kadam also expressed unhappiness over Shiv Sena leaders - Industry Minister Subhash Desai and Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Sawant. “There are attempts to finish me politically,” he said.

Asked whether he would leave Shiv Sena, he said that he was a true Shiv Sainik and would work under the saffron flag. When asked whether it means that he would join BJP, he said: “Don’t misinterpret me….the bhagwa-jhanda of the Shiv Sena is the true bhagwa-jhanda.”

Kadam said that in the last two years he had neither visited Mantralaya, the state secretariat, nor Matoshree, the bungalow of the Thackerays. “I met Uddhav ji in the Vidhan Bhavan only once briefly in the last two years,” he said.

Kadam has written a detailed letter to Thackeray. “If I am called by the Shiv Sena chief, I will explain my position,” he said.

“If I am expelled, I will decide what to do,” he said, however, added that in a month’s time he would meet the media again.

No comments, says Anil Parab

Parliamentary Affairs and Transport Minister refused to comment on the allegations made by senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam. "No comments...I don't want to speak on it," he said. When repeatedly asked, he said: "There is no question of myself speaking. I am a loyal Shiv Sainik...whatever stands had to be taken, it would be by the party."

