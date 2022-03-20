Shivaji statue installation leads to violence in T'gana

Shivaji statue installation leads to violence in Telangana

The statue was placed by one group but opposed by another, which resulted in protests and stone-hurling

PTI,
  • Mar 20 2022, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 18:22 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Bodhan town of Nizamabad district in Telangana on Sunday after two groups protested and pelted each other with stones over the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the police said. Teargas shells to disperse the crowd brought the situation under control.

A constable was injured in the stone-hurling and sent for a medical examination, the police said. According to them, the statue was placed by one group, which was opposed by another.  This resulted in protests and stone-hurling.

Also Read — Maharashtra governor Koshyari faces flak for remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 (of CrPC) were imposed, said Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju. Police pickets were set up and preventive arrests were being made, another senior police official-in-charge of law and order told PTI. No permission was obtained for installing the statue, the official said. Additional policemen were deployed and peace was ensured, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and party MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind tweeted: "The Bodhan Municipal Council had accepted to the proposed Shivaji Maharaj's idol and passed resolution. Yet, the TRS-MIM hooligans are creating ruckus & tensions in the town". "Now, the ruling TRS councillor openly threatened to disrupt law & order of the Bodhan town, if #ShivajiMaharaj’s idol is installed!," the BJP leader said in another tweet. 

