Sigh of relief for Ker govt on Sabarimala women entry

It is a sigh of relief for the Kerala Government as the Supreme Court on Friday asked the women desirous of entering Sabarimala Ayyapa temple to wait until the larger bench takes a decision on allowing women in 10-50 age group to the temple.

Bindu Ammini, one of the women who approached the SC for entering the hill shrine, had earlier announced that she would visit the temple on January. Bhumata Brigade leader Trupti Desai had also announced that she would try again to visit Sabarimala.

At attempt by a group of women, including Trupti and Bindu, on November 26 to visit Sabarimala had led to tense situations at Kerala with a group of Hindu activists and beilivers gathering to stop them at Kochi. Last year, Sabarimala witnessed violent agitations against attempts by some women to enter Sabarimala temple.

"It is indeed a relief that the SC had put on hold the request of couple of women to enter the Sabarimala temple as it would have led to another round of sensitive protests in the state," said a police official.

After the SC last month referred the women entry issue to a larger bench, there was a confusion whether the earlier order allowing women of all ages to the temple stayed or not. But the Kerala government maintained that it obtained legal opinions that since the issue was referred to a larger bench, women in the said age group need not be permitted to enter the temple now. This stand invited criticism that the left-front government was trying to play safe. But with the SC putting on hold request of Bindu Ammini and activist Rehana Fathima to enter the temple, the left front government's position stands vindicated.

The ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season will end on January 20.